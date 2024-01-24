New Waves Mode, Enemy Classes, Bugfixes & Improvements

New Waves Mode

Hello everyone, today we're excited to introduce a refreshed version of the 2020 Waves mode, along with a new layout for the Wave Spawner.

You now have the option to select from two game modes: Survival (previously known as Waves since 2021) and the newly designed Waves mode, which offers a more structured gameplay experience.

We offer three difficulty settings determined by the number of waves, but as always, you're free to set your own. Additionally, the Player Settings remain available for those who want to add an extra challenge by trying different health modes (check out NEW No Regen mode!) and ammunition level.

Expect to face waves of enemies with different outfits, all created using the game's current assets. We're excited about our plans to introduce diverse enemy body types and movement patterns in upcoming updates.

Light Shooter

These enemies wield standard pistols and have no armor. Esay peasy.

Spec Ops

These are more formidable opponents. Dressed in black, they use SMGs and are protected by light armor. A well-aimed shot can knock off their masks and helmets.

Heavy Assault

Armed with assault rifles and wearing heavy armor, these enemies are tough to take down. You'll likely use up an entire magazine to penetrate their armor, so it's better to target their unprotected body parts or engage them at close range with a blade.

Updating the mechanics for pump shotguns to make them more realistic when you run out of ammo. Here's what happens when you fire the last shell and pull the pump handle back:

The pump of the empty shotgun will stay in the open position, leaving the action chamber visible and indicating the weapon is out of ammo.

You'll need to insert a new shell into the chamber and then slide the pump handle forward to load the round.

After that, you can continue to load more shells into the magazine tube, located at the lower part of the shotgun.

We've enriched the Dead End sandbox with additional details, refined enemy pathways, and fixed colliders. We've also introduced more elements in the environment that you can interact with, such as items you can grab or remove with a shot.

The market arena has been enhanced with parts that can be detached, although this location is still being refined.

Over the next few months, we're committed to releasing updates for our arenas, continuously improving your gaming experience.



Bugfixes & Improvements

Resolved compatibility issues with Vive Cosmos and first-generation Windows Mixed Reality devices such as the HP Reverb 2019. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused.

The issue regarding launching Quest through the Virtual Desktop PC Streamer App through VR Desktop inner UI, known as the Grey Screen issue, persists. We acknowledge the inconvenience and are planning more comprehensive internal changes. A fix is in the works, and we aim to roll it out soon to prevent such issues from occurring in the future. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

It's good that all other methods of launching Hard Bullet on Quest via PC are functioning smoothly.

[table]

[tr]

[th][/th]

[th]Icon in Oculus/Steam overlay[/th]

[th]Manual launch from Steam[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cable Connection[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cable and SteamVR[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Air Link[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Air Link and SteamVR[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Steam Link[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]VR Desktop PC Steam App[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[td]WORKS[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]VR Desktop Streamer[/td]

[td]Grey Screen[/td]

[td]Start SteamVR first[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

If you encounter any launch issues or have further questions, feel free to reach via Discord or Steam forums. We're here to ensure you have the best gaming experience possible.

Armor in Survival Mode: Resolved the problem where armor wasn't effectively blocking damage during Waves/Survival mode.

Resolved the problem where armor wasn't effectively blocking damage during Waves/Survival mode. Enemy Weapons Falling: Fixed the issue where enemy weapons would drop when their bodies disappeared and ensured that weapons are now properly holstered.

Fixed the issue where enemy weapons would drop when their bodies disappeared and ensured that weapons are now properly holstered. Rooftop Arena: Adjusted the metal stairs leading to the roof to prevent enemies from getting stuck in them after being defeated.

Adjusted the metal stairs leading to the roof to prevent enemies from getting stuck in them after being defeated. Skeleton Spawn: Fixed errors that resulted in the creation of a blood skeleton instead of the intended enemy model during the use of the Hand Spawner or throughout Wave/Survival sessions.

Current game version: EA 0.5.40.2

Related Devlog Posts:

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ MODS ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬