The Wagadu Chronicles update for 24 January 2024

The Wagadu Chronicles - Patch Notes 0.4.0

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Attack Of Opportunity on enemies caused the combat to end
  • Fixed an issue where some abilities were not affecting health during combat correctly
  • Fixed issues with full inventories while gathering
  • Fixed an issue that prevented correctly loading the inventory after discarding items
  • Fixed issues with full inventories getting XP for certain activities like crafting
  • Removing wrong smithing recipe unlock abilities from characters and re-adding the used 80XPs per ability

