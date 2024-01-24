The Wagadu Chronicles - Patch Notes 0.4.0
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Attack Of Opportunity on enemies caused the combat to end
- Fixed an issue where some abilities were not affecting health during combat correctly
- Fixed issues with full inventories while gathering
- Fixed an issue that prevented correctly loading the inventory after discarding items
- Fixed issues with full inventories getting XP for certain activities like crafting
- Removing wrong smithing recipe unlock abilities from characters and re-adding the used 80XPs per ability
Changed files in this update