Chapter 2 out now!

CHAPTER 2 IS OUT NOW!
Hey everyone! ːsteamhappyː
We are finally back with a new chapter. Including plenty of new features and improvements. You can now explore the second chapter with 5 brand-new levels, each offering unique challenges and puzzles. Including many new enemies and weapons.
Full changelog:
- 5 new levels
- 4 new enemies
- 3 new weapons
- Reworked AI behaviour
- Improved game visuals, like color grading or film grain
- Improved perk system. Added new perks for you to unlock
- New interactive items
- Added statistics system and level selection
- Added timer for speedrunners
- Improved hud and UI look
- All toxic things now glow
- New secrets
- Expanded lore
- Many small bugfixes and tweaks
Chapter three coming soon! If you want to follow our development, we post regular updates on Twitter. If you have anything you would like to share with us you can do so here on steam or in our Discord.
Changed files in this update