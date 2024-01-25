Chapter 2 out now!

CHAPTER 2 IS OUT NOW!

Hey everyone! ːsteamhappyː

We are finally back with a new chapter. Including plenty of new features and improvements. You can now explore the second chapter with 5 brand-new levels, each offering unique challenges and puzzles. Including many new enemies and weapons.

Full changelog:

5 new levels





4 new enemies

3 new weapons

Reworked AI behaviour

Improved game visuals, like color grading or film grain

Improved perk system. Added new perks for you to unlock

New interactive items

Added statistics system and level selection



Added timer for speedrunners

Improved hud and UI look

All toxic things now glow



New secrets

Expanded lore

Many small bugfixes and tweaks

Chapter three coming soon! If you want to follow our development, we post regular updates on Twitter. If you have anything you would like to share with us you can do so here on steam or in our Discord.