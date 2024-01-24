Minor Patch and Experimental Changes - v:1.1

Made the CRT warping effect less hectic

Made the last section of the game less RNG dependant

EXPERIMENTAL: The leaderboards will show the top 20 instead of top 50 for the time being. I might change this later once the leaderboard gets bigger

Small changes and bug fixes

Keep in mind that achievements appear to be broken for some reason. I'll try to address this issue but it should work fine as long as the Steam Client is online. This seems to be an issue for those playing the game without Steam Client online. Thank you all for your support, I hope you are having fun!

More content for the game is planned to come soon.