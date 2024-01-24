 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jailbreaker update for 24 January 2024

Minor Patch and Experimental Changes - v:1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13261635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made the CRT warping effect less hectic
  • Made the last section of the game less RNG dependant
  • EXPERIMENTAL: The leaderboards will show the top 20 instead of top 50 for the time being. I might change this later once the leaderboard gets bigger
  • Small changes and bug fixes

Keep in mind that achievements appear to be broken for some reason. I'll try to address this issue but it should work fine as long as the Steam Client is online. This seems to be an issue for those playing the game without Steam Client online. Thank you all for your support, I hope you are having fun!

More content for the game is planned to come soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2661902 Depot 2661902
  • Loading history…
Depot 2661903 Depot 2661903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link