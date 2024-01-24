Science Camp focused Bug fix

Bugs fixed:
- Mystery of "Already claimed Rewards" SOLVED! It was because "Navigation" and "Force beam" rooms shared data about rewards, (their challange room index was the same.) When I directly went to check it/fix it, it seemed fine, because I did not visit another room too. Problem only happended when I was actually playng the game.
- One use only space course buttons fixed: Loading space mission which contains electronic part called "Data analog index retriever" broke it's space tutorial button.
- The player could stand up in places he can't fit. Because "From crouch to stand" measuring check was short.
- Handgun buttons can be opperated with cursor again
- Some cable socket rotations for electronics were fixed
- Broken Navigation course num 5 was loaded instead of propper one, because they shared the same name.
- Liquid fuel storage has proper visible liquid inside again
- Gyro, generator and many others can be attached to surface now
- Respawn button in menu should work now
- Parts with diferent number of sections, like cutter, get updated when old save is loaded. (Idealy ,It should be updated every time after loading, but it would remove cometics (if any), I should improve this later)
Known Issues:
- Shipbuilding course 8 has totaly broken ship, its an old save
- Handgun animation for hand stays after course room is cleared
Changed depots in beta branch