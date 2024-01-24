The Last Veggies - Update 1

Hi Players! ːsteamhappyː
I hope you are all enjoying version 1.0! After watching a couple of people play the game on Youtube I have decided to make some changes and adjust the balancing of the game a little. So with this Update there will be no new content. You can read the full changelog below!
I wish you all a great day!
Orange Sloth Games
Update 1
Changes:
Characters:
- lowered Lucifers trait from 5% to 2% money increase every level
Gamemode 2:
- changed enemy amount and spawnrate for the last wave
- changed the time between the "Green beans" from 6 seconds to 8 seconds
- veggies on "Project Oasis" no longer dry out when it is raining
Navigation:
- Players no longer need the tractor to pass over or through veggies
- Players can now walk over and through veggies (easier navigation)
- monsters still avoid veggies (except for the flying ones)
