The Last Veggies update for 24 January 2024

The Last Veggies - Update 1

The Last Veggies - Update 1
24 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Players! ːsteamhappyː

I hope you are all enjoying version 1.0! After watching a couple of people play the game on Youtube I have decided to make some changes and adjust the balancing of the game a little. So with this Update there will be no new content. You can read the full changelog below!

I wish you all a great day!
Orange Sloth Games

Update 1

Changes:

Characters:

  • lowered Lucifers trait from 5% to 2% money increase every level

Gamemode 2:

  • changed enemy amount and spawnrate for the last wave
  • changed the time between the "Green beans" from 6 seconds to 8 seconds
  • veggies on "Project Oasis" no longer dry out when it is raining

Navigation:

  • Players no longer need the tractor to pass over or through veggies
  • Players can now walk over and through veggies (easier navigation)
  • monsters still avoid veggies (except for the flying ones)

