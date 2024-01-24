[0.3.5] Add a speaker that can produce sound waves!

What's new

Speaker: The bottom glowing ring can be configured with color and will apply a corresponding amount of force to the object in front based on the current computer volume. The speaker can also choose whether it will be subjected to a reaction force:



Repair

In editing mode, decorations cannot be placed on Ocean's sea level.

Development log: The newly added speaker combines audio response with force. You can try controlling the force through sound! The following updates will improve physical related modules and decorations (such as fans, chandeliers, toy cars, etc.).