Monster Crawl: Warrior update for 24 January 2024

Minor fixes

24 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIX exception when player dies with new Roll-a-ball ability but hasn't used it
  • FIX picking up a potion when same potion already active sets duration to 0

