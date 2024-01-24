- Fixed a critical bug where only the host could interact with items
- Fixed a critical bug where 4 fuses were needed in the shield at any difficulty level
Ghost Exile update for 24 January 2024
Update 1.4.1.0a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
