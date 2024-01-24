 Skip to content

Ghost Exile update for 24 January 2024

Update 1.4.1.0a

Build 13261325

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical bug where only the host could interact with items
  • Fixed a critical bug where 4 fuses were needed in the shield at any difficulty level

Changed files in this update

GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
