MetaPhysical update for 24 January 2024

Update 1.1 (1) - small update

Build 13261146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks,
Here's a little bugfix-update for you!

  • Vampire gender was wrong
  • Expert points for vampire was overwritten with 0
  • sometimes some notes in Bradfordshirestreet could not be found (please continue to let us know if this is still the case)
  • the game now sends us an automatic error report when a save file readout error occurs. This helps us to find out the possible causes of errors when save files are lost

We have reactivated the Steam cloud. There have been issues in the past where players have lost their saves files. You can activate or deactivate the Steam Cloud by right-clicking on MetaPhysical on Steam under "General". If you have problems with your save file or have lost it, please open a ticket on our Discord server with the command "/ticket". Alternatively, you can also send an e-mail to support@metaphysicalgame.com.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

Have a nice wednesday!
Andre and Dennis

