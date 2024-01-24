Enshrouded is available NOW!

Awaken, Flameborn!

Enshrouded is finally OUT and available in Early Access! The realm of Embervale has been engulfed by the Shroud a long time ago, and has ever since been waiting for a hero. Or up to 16 heroes.

We started this project 4 years ago with the idea of an adventure and survival game set in a world split between light and darkness. A world that players could appropriate and make theirs, to build fortresses and homes, go on adventures, explore, and everything else in-between. We could never have expected the response and the level of enthusiasm we’ve seen from all of you! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Enshrouded is the most ambitious game we’ve ever made, set in the most expansive world we’ve ever created. We chose Early Access because we wanted to get the community’s input to help us steer our vision of the game, and make Enshrouded the best game it can be.

Since the Steam Next Fest Demo, we’ve been hard at work adding more and more content, polishing the game, optimizing performance and fixing issues. Ensuring that everyone can play Enshrouded in the best conditions will be our main focus for the upcoming weeks, so if you have any problems or feedback, press F1 in-game and select the appropriate option.

In its current state, Enshrouded should already offer you and your friends many, many hours of fun, and we hope that you stick around in the community to help us make reclaiming Embervale an experience you’ll think about for years to come.

The team at Keen Games