01/25 (Thursday) - Bug fixes and feature improvements

-Fixed an issue where Yoohee crawled in a strange direction when crouching

-Fixed an issue where the motion would play repeatedly when Seyoung attacks an abyss zombie too close

-When selecting a creature from the Extra Model menu, the creature is displayed first

-Fixed an issue where Abyss Zombie would attack Yoohee in a different compartment of the bathroom

-Fixed an issue where glasses did not come off when there were no batteries in the statue