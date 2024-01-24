 Skip to content

Abyss School update for 24 January 2024

01/25 (Thursday) - Bug fixes and feature improvements

-Fixed an issue where Yoohee crawled in a strange direction when crouching
-Fixed an issue where the motion would play repeatedly when Seyoung attacks an abyss zombie too close
-When selecting a creature from the Extra Model menu, the creature is displayed first
-Fixed an issue where Abyss Zombie would attack Yoohee in a different compartment of the bathroom
-Fixed an issue where glasses did not come off when there were no batteries in the statue

