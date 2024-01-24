 Skip to content

Cozy Room Decorator Playtest update for 24 January 2024

Beta 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13260798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Tutorial to Cozy Room Decorator. The tutorial can be accessed from the home screen and will initiate the first time you open the game.
  • Added Quick Reference Guide to Room Scene that will show all the quick shortcut keys.

