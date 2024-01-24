 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 24 January 2024

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 13260689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All logistics teams have been brought up to the new standard.
Adjusted skin slot items; some new and some might have disappeared.

  • Some outfits might need tweaking.
    Some related training stats (Toned, etc) have been tweaked.
    The skin slot will be auto-equipped if there is only one item available.
    Moved The smuggling trade to Life/Survival.
    There's a little more Ann stuff.
    One new item of clothing to buy.

New artwork.

Fixed the new Tank breather not wearing off while the game's closed.
Fixed some inconsistencies with cold showers.
Fixed some typos and other minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!

