Chiyo update for 24 January 2024

CHIYO 1.0.5 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This patch update will fix numerous bugs found and additional changes to smoothen out the experience.

FIXES

  • Fixed dropping into Onsen and getting stuck
  • Fixed AI pathfinding on certain areas
  • Optimized the game so that it runs better with lesser hitches
  • Fixed Sealing Mechanic to be more consistent
  • Fixed one of the buddha statues going missing
  • Fixed looping sequencers
  • Fixed audio not playing after completing game
  • Fixed certain items having no pickup or drop audio
  • Fixed if stuck in UI after getting killed
  • Fixed additional extra Intricate Tiles spawn in world
  • Fixed default volume for cutscenes being too loud
  • Fixed some repeating monologues

CHANGES

  • Fixed AI pathfinding on certain areas
  • Changed Scrysight to only highlight on puzzle items
  • Changed Geisha doesn’t track player Kujilight
  • Changed Continue Game to Load Game to puzzle
  • Adjusted lighting to highlight the more important objects
  • Updated falling into Onsen for more cohesive story telling
  • Changed Main Menu to update according to the progress
  • Updated all AI kills to force close inventory and journal
  • Updated Time travel to lock player in when in room instead of clock activation
  • Changed Onsen Orb box location
  • Added more clearer indicator for Onsen pump

From

Nimbus Games

