CHIYO 1.0.5 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-24

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This patch update will fix numerous bugs found and additional changes to smoothen out the experience.

FIXES

Fixed dropping into Onsen and getting stuck

Fixed AI pathfinding on certain areas

Optimized the game so that it runs better with lesser hitches

Fixed Sealing Mechanic to be more consistent

Fixed one of the buddha statues going missing

Fixed looping sequencers

Fixed audio not playing after completing game

Fixed certain items having no pickup or drop audio

Fixed if stuck in UI after getting killed

Fixed additional extra Intricate Tiles spawn in world

Fixed default volume for cutscenes being too loud

Fixed some repeating monologues

CHANGES

Changed Scrysight to only highlight on puzzle items

Changed Geisha doesn’t track player Kujilight

Changed Continue Game to Load Game to puzzle

Adjusted lighting to highlight the more important objects

Updated falling into Onsen for more cohesive story telling

Changed Main Menu to update according to the progress

Updated all AI kills to force close inventory and journal

Updated Time travel to lock player in when in room instead of clock activation

Changed Onsen Orb box location

Added more clearer indicator for Onsen pump

From

Nimbus Games