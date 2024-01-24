CHIYO 1.0.5 PATCH NOTES - 2024-01-24

Hello everyone! This is Nimbus Games coming to you. This patch update will fix numerous bugs found and additional changes to smoothen out the experience.
FIXES
- Fixed dropping into Onsen and getting stuck
- Fixed AI pathfinding on certain areas
- Optimized the game so that it runs better with lesser hitches
- Fixed Sealing Mechanic to be more consistent
- Fixed one of the buddha statues going missing
- Fixed looping sequencers
- Fixed audio not playing after completing game
- Fixed certain items having no pickup or drop audio
- Fixed if stuck in UI after getting killed
- Fixed additional extra Intricate Tiles spawn in world
- Fixed default volume for cutscenes being too loud
- Fixed some repeating monologues
CHANGES
- Changed Scrysight to only highlight on puzzle items
- Changed Geisha doesn’t track player Kujilight
- Changed Continue Game to Load Game to puzzle
- Adjusted lighting to highlight the more important objects
- Updated falling into Onsen for more cohesive story telling
- Changed Main Menu to update according to the progress
- Updated all AI kills to force close inventory and journal
- Updated Time travel to lock player in when in room instead of clock activation
- Changed Onsen Orb box location
- Added more clearer indicator for Onsen pump
