Patch Notes v0.29.5773

Hello everyone.
Good to be back into it after Christmas, Covid and the New Year. I hope you are all having a fantastic 2024 so far!
This update adds a new story mission, as well as adding some new content and balance tweaks to Succession mode.
As always, please let us know what you think!
New Content
Story Mission 5 - Glebsig
- New story mission focusing on the Glebsig, Diplomacy and Culture.
Succession Mode
- New Titles, Resolutions and Discoveries.
Balance Changes
Some slight tweaks to some weaker performing Espionage leaders. In parallel, we’re looking into ways to make Espionage a stronger tactic to push for victory.
Leaders
- Ix’Idar Infiltrator: Increased XP gain to 14 (from 10).
- Roderian Infiltrator: Increased XP gain to 14 (from 10).
- Roderian Mechanic: Changed agenda to ‘Gain 3 XP for every ship added to one of your fleets.’
Discoveries
- Updated Precursor Warships to have 10 Strength, no Munitions cost, but they can no longer be reinforced. This is to make the discovery more impactful for a one-off military engagement.
Resolutions
- Updated ‘Unshackled AI’ effect to, ‘All Empires immediately gain +10 Science. In 3 turns, all planets in an Empire have a 25% chance to revolt!’. This is to give you a bit of time to prepare, and more importantly plenty of time to react before the next council.
Important Fixes
- Fixed an issue meaning you didn’t have to spend extra Support to peacefully annex a system with a neutral fleet. This means it will now be significantly more expensive to annex well defended systems (especially Nexus!)
Changed files in this update