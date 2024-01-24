 Skip to content

Stellaris Nexus update for 24 January 2024

Patch Notes v0.29.5773

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Good to be back into it after Christmas, Covid and the New Year. I hope you are all having a fantastic 2024 so far!

This update adds a new story mission, as well as adding some new content and balance tweaks to Succession mode.

As always, please let us know what you think!

New Content

Story Mission 5 - Glebsig

  • New story mission focusing on the Glebsig, Diplomacy and Culture.

Succession Mode

  • New Titles, Resolutions and Discoveries.

Balance Changes

Some slight tweaks to some weaker performing Espionage leaders. In parallel, we’re looking into ways to make Espionage a stronger tactic to push for victory.

Leaders

  • Ix’Idar Infiltrator: Increased XP gain to 14 (from 10).
  • Roderian Infiltrator: Increased XP gain to 14 (from 10).
  • Roderian Mechanic: Changed agenda to ‘Gain 3 XP for every ship added to one of your fleets.’

Discoveries

  • Updated Precursor Warships to have 10 Strength, no Munitions cost, but they can no longer be reinforced. This is to make the discovery more impactful for a one-off military engagement.

Resolutions

  • Updated ‘Unshackled AI’ effect to, ‘All Empires immediately gain +10 Science. In 3 turns, all planets in an Empire have a 25% chance to revolt!’. This is to give you a bit of time to prepare, and more importantly plenty of time to react before the next council.

Important Fixes

  • Fixed an issue meaning you didn’t have to spend extra Support to peacefully annex a system with a neutral fleet. This means it will now be significantly more expensive to annex well defended systems (especially Nexus!)

