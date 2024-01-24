 Skip to content

Slime Siege update for 24 January 2024

Major Prerelease Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of optimisations
Game's graphic is updated to be more stylised
UI is completely reworked
Game sounds are completely reworked
About 15 new upgrades were added
Map difficulty is changed to map challenges with appropriate rewards
Waves difficulty, logic and pacing were changed - now everything'll be much harder and, in our opinion, more fun
Better main screen
Bugfixes

