 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outerlands Guilds Playtest update for 24 January 2024

Playtest Version 0.0.30

Share · View all patches · Build 13260485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature

  • Player party can now move over other party with some conditions

    • Caravans and Player parties -> always
    • Watchmen -> Only if reputation with the kingdom is more than -10
    • Bandits -> never

  • Changed some ranged profiency skills

    • Bow skill "Aimed Shot" damage changed from 100% -> 85%
    • Bow and Crossbow skill "Rapid Shot" damage changed from 50% -> 100%, plus initiative bonus
    • Bow skill "Blinding Arrow" damage change from 100% -> 50% increase the chance to stun 50% -> 100%

Small bugs fix:

  • Fixed a bug that prevent the player to move if it start the turn on a water tile
  • Fixed a bug that would make some tile on the map not traversable
  • Fixed a bug when creating a new party that could put on the same battle position multiple characters
  • Fixed tooltip position for some resolution not displaying correctly
  • Fixed some combat action not linked to the right key
  • Fixed a bug that could make the player perform multiple attack for free if the corresponding key was pressed in quick successions
  • Fixed a bug not clearing a tile after the player attack and destroy a bandit hideout if there were not quest linked to it
  • Fixed a bug preventing the player to dismiss kingdom quests

Join the Discord server today! https://discord.com/invite/VZqPD4aZQA

Changed files in this update

Depot 2409751 Depot 2409751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link