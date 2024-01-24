Playtest Version 0.0.30

New Feature
-
Player party can now move over other party with some conditions
- Caravans and Player parties -> always
- Watchmen -> Only if reputation with the kingdom is more than -10
- Bandits -> never
-
Changed some ranged profiency skills
- Bow skill "Aimed Shot" damage changed from 100% -> 85%
- Bow and Crossbow skill "Rapid Shot" damage changed from 50% -> 100%, plus initiative bonus
- Bow skill "Blinding Arrow" damage change from 100% -> 50% increase the chance to stun 50% -> 100%
Small bugs fix:
- Fixed a bug that prevent the player to move if it start the turn on a water tile
- Fixed a bug that would make some tile on the map not traversable
- Fixed a bug when creating a new party that could put on the same battle position multiple characters
- Fixed tooltip position for some resolution not displaying correctly
- Fixed some combat action not linked to the right key
- Fixed a bug that could make the player perform multiple attack for free if the corresponding key was pressed in quick successions
- Fixed a bug not clearing a tile after the player attack and destroy a bandit hideout if there were not quest linked to it
- Fixed a bug preventing the player to dismiss kingdom quests
