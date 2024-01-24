The overall graphics of Treasure Hunter have been completely updated.
A total of 25 languages were applied to the interface.
Treasure Hunter update for 24 January 2024
Treasure Hunter V2.5 Entire Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The overall graphics of Treasure Hunter have been completely updated.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2708471 Depot 2708471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update