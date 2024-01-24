2024.1.24.834 - Copying textures to clipboard, faster WebP encoding and more

Hello everyone! There's a bunch of goodies in this build! You can now copy images/textures into clipboard directly and paste them to MSPaint, Photoshop, GIMP, Telegram, Discord or whatever right from Resonite! It's easier to paste them back too if you want to make edits outside.

A bunch of other things got improved - grab instancers, ProtoFlux wires are nicer now, storage sharing gives more info, encoding WebP was switched to faster (thanks to a community contribution to our fork of FreeImage!) and lots of things got fixed up.

I think this is probably last build where I focus on cleaning up a bunch of "random" stuff and will switch back to working on the settings again, so it might be a bit quieter with the builds for a bit, but I'll keep you posted in #devlog!

New Features:

Implemented support for copying textures/images directly into the clipboard (issue #1164)

-- This allows you to paste the texture into image editing tools like MSPaint, GIMP, Photoshop and more without needing to export

-- It also allows you to copy & paste screenshots and other images from in-game into other places - Telegram, Discord, social websites and so on

-- You can copy textures/images from the inspector by pressing the copy button on the texture references

-- This will transparently import the texture and replace the reference

Add element Xor node for boolean vectors

-- This is similar to the None, Any and All operations, except it performs Xor operation on all the elements

Optimizations:

Update FreeImage library with version using faster compression setting for WebP files

-- Contributed by @nutcake at https://github.com/Yellow-Dog-Man/FreeImage/pull/9

-- This makes photos and other images that require encoding spawn much faster at cost of somewhat bigger file size (20-30 %) (reported by @zyzylian, @ohzee, @virgilcore, @shiftyscales, issue #874)

Tweaks:

Improved message when sharing storage with users, informing of how much is currently shared (implemented by @probableprime)

Improved internal commands for managing users and diagnosing issues (implemented by @probableprime)

Add logging to the SystemHelper to help diagnose potential issues

-- This only keeps a single log file from the last run, since the logging isn't as important for this

Bugfixes: