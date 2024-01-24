Update notes for v0.6.2 - hotfix

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698405/de33fe21b2581d8ac04bbd89e06219f57b5838ff.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698405/d0137798d7d158c440db29b36ff0259f142c61d0.png)[/url]
Practice mode resource bug fix: Fixed an issue where resources could be used in practice mode.
Resource box transparency fix: Addressed a transparency issue with the resource box.
Equipment replacement optimization: Removed the dependency on the initial watch state when replacing equipment for truck layout.
Cooking sound effects update: Added and corrected some missing or incorrect cooking sound effects.
Customer order and recipe board enhancements: Improved the variety of customer orders and the functionality of recipe boards.
