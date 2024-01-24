 Skip to content

Grill on Wheels update for 24 January 2024

Update notes for v0.6.2 - hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

  • Practice mode resource bug fix: Fixed an issue where resources could be used in practice mode.

  • Resource box transparency fix: Addressed a transparency issue with the resource box.

  • Equipment replacement optimization: Removed the dependency on the initial watch state when replacing equipment for truck layout.

  • Cooking sound effects update: Added and corrected some missing or incorrect cooking sound effects.

  • Customer order and recipe board enhancements: Improved the variety of customer orders and the functionality of recipe boards.

