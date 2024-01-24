- Fixed the part where Jo Yeon-seul's ending did not proceed after Chapter 6.
- Fixed the difference in the number of ending lines in Seon Hye-yoon's 6th chapter between Korean and Japanese.
- Some of the difficulty levels of all Zolgae patterns have been adjusted.
- Fixed an issue where the player's basic attack went too deep into the visible part of the screen, causing the Zolgae to be hit early.
- When you first eat the Bonus Image item that appears after defeating the boss in Chapter 7 and then select a choice, the game would not proceed intermittently. This was fixed so that the Bonus Image item appears after selecting the Chapter 7 choice.
- Fixed the incorrect UI placement for the final phase of the boss in Chapter 7.
- Fixed the issue where some Zolgae appeared incorrectly in the Chapter 7 field.
- Fixed an issue where energy was not fired from BR.
- Fixed the issue where the image priority was not correct in some sections.
- When the player approaches the boss-specific shield in Chapter 7, they are now thrown away.
- The exit key in the Chapter 1 guide has been changed to the Z key.
- Some item descriptions in the tutorial have been corrected.
- Fixed the final UI guide not appearing in the Japanese version of the tutorial.
Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 24 January 2024
official version 1.04 update notice.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
