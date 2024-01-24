Patch 1.0.17

Hey folks!

This patch addresses several problems, and tunes some things under-the-hood. I would like to thank everyone that has reported issues in the Steam discussions and on the game's Discord community. You guys help make the game better for everyone!

This patch also improves the Polish localization, thanks to our Discord community member "Duch"!

added an explicit message when the user computer does not meet the minimum requirements

fixed blood splatters and wall impact animations not being removed when resetting to last save

fixed a crash that occured when an enemy picked up a weapon with an infrared laser pointer installed

fixed a crash when bashing outside of a closet and knocking out an enemy that had their radio active

when resetting to last save, the game logic now fully stops

minor optimizations on the CPU side

russian localization update

polish localization update (thanks to Duch!)

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

