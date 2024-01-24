 Skip to content

Minion Masters update for 24 January 2024

Minion Masters 2.0 Prologue - Hotfix #3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 3 changes:

Gameplay
  • Cast time delay has been reduced (code has been optimized to shave off a small delay when casting card that would cause card plays to be slightly delayed by a few frames compared to 1.0).
  • Feedback: Mana is now removed upon playing cards, (and not when they are summoned/cast), and visual feedback is snappier, which makes playing cards feel more responsive.
  • Tronveir bug fixes and balance changes
  • Fixed a bug where player was not always allowed to play Runestones in opponent’s area.
  • Balance Changes:
  • Ancestor (summoned by Rune of Ancestry):
  • Health 150 > 100
  • Damage 50 > 45
    NOTE: the description on Runeshaper has not changed, meaning wrong information will displayed here until patch 2.1
    * Runic Empowerment (perk 2)
  • Frost Shield max health 300 > 200
  • Wind Rune damage 100 > 50
  • Wyrd Stone now correctly has Taunt.
  • Wyrd Stone now correctly deals damage (Same as Wind Rune)
  • It should no longer be possible to queue up for Premade with 2 identical Masters.
  • Bearvalanche now correctly slows enemies.
  • Fixed an issue with Slow buff where minions would become a little too slow.
  • Fixed an issue where Wreckinator would stop moving after using its “Slam ‘n Bam” attack.
  • Siege Imperator Ruby can once again hit enemy master towers, and she should no longer ignore certain units.
  • Fixed several cases where Abilities would be become unusable if owner was raised by Mordar’s Tombstone.
  • Fixed an issue that would calculate Shroomama Shumi’s health wrong after she splits.
Visuals
  • S1ege Br3aker MKII had its VFX restored
  • S1ege Br3aker’s Piloted ability no longer creates a pod that remains indefinitely on the playfield.
  • Spirit Mancer’s VFX is back.
  • Fixed H3LLFIRE’s VFX.
  • Frostbearer’s Frozen Aura is back. Brrrrrr…
  • Fixed several skins that would glitch under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where LOD (level of detail) would not update when changing graphics quality
Achievements
  • All Achievements should now be completable.
  • Fixed a crash issue when claiming some achievements.
Quality of Life
  • Players Emote Starting set is now occupied by the basic set of emotes as intended instead of being empty.
General Bugs
  • Fixed a bug that would cause a “something went wrong” prompt when matchmaking against a muted player.
  • Fixed several issues when playing premade that would cause it to end unexpectedly.
  • Fixed an issue where opening rewards from Battle Passes would fail. (no rewards have been lost, but players have failed to claim them).
Audio
  • Reduced sound clipping overall in the game (meaning one sound playing over another).
  • Cleaned up some of C-Sar’s announcements, as he would sometimes say things out of context.
  • Changed the sound that plays when entering battle menu (as it was the same as “match found” sound).
  • Fixed an issue where audio would play when quitting game even though it had been disabled.
  • Troubadour is now once again playing his bagpipe beautifully.
Deck Collection
  • Fixed an issue where deck name would be called “Null”
  • Decks in Collection menu is paginated instead of being a scroll list, to make it easier to keep track of decks.
  • Fixed an issue where avatars were not rendered correctly when selected (showing as a white circle)
  • Fixed several areas where text was misaligned or misplaced
  • Fixed various layouting issues across several menus.
  • Fixed an issue where player widget can be opened while already opened, having it move around the screen
  • Fixed an issue where a locked arena would still be selectable, but not appear in-game.
  • Fixed how several text labels are shown in the UI
  • Chinese localization: fixed several characters where they would display as an error glyph.
  • Loading guilds list still takes a while, but a loading spinner was added.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause several menu items to flicker when interacting with them.
  • Fixed an issue that miscalculated glory on the leaderboards.
  • Made version number information at the bottom of menu shorter.
  • Unlock conditions of Avatars are made more clear.
  • Emote wheel resized to be more appropriate for PC.
  • Picking a locked arena and switching back would sometimes not select the right arena.
  • Fixed a few cases where the Back Button would not work.
  • Fixed issues of several cards where keyword explanation would fail to work.
  • Fixed an issue where the EULA would pop up each time a player logs in.
Adventure
  • Fixed several string issues.
  • Moved the disclaimer that a player can only claim rewards from the adventure to earlier in the flow so all players have a chance to see it.
  • Adventure progress is now only reset when losing or retiring from Adventure.
Tutorial
  • fixed issues where players could get stuck in the tutorial flow
Known Issues
  • A small stutter can be felt when summoning cards through another card (such as Future/Past Present, Apep perks etc.). This is slated for February patch (2.1).
  • Chat is still broken for a lot of players. This is planned to be fixed for February patch (2.1).
  • There are still players waiting for cards to be reimbursed. this is planned for February patch (2.1).

