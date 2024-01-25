Play the first chapter "Nova Hearts - The Spark" now!

MAGICAL GIRLS - DATING - EPIC FIGHTS

The first chapter "Nova Hearts - The Spark" is available right now FOR FREE on Steam!

The Spark is the first chapter and introduction to the world of Nova Hearts. As the main character Luce, players will meet the game’s flirty and thirsty cast of characters and their cosmic alter-egos, learn the basics of the stylish turn-based combat, and embark on a quest to unravel the magical mystery at the heart of it all. TEXT, DATE and FIGHT!

The full game will then be available in Summer 2024!

When returning to your hometown, you don’t expect things to be much different than when you left but now, you and other hot singles in the area have transformed into heroes and villains! Reconnect with old friends, meet new ones and pursue the strange origins of the new cosmic madness prowling the streets. Where did this come from? Why did this happen? And why is everyone so incredibly hot now!?

