Version 1.0.6.5
New:
- Buy max button in hp multiplayer upgrade
- Buy max button in shadow skills
- Shadow skill "More Wood and Stone"
Changes:
- Max shadow level now is 1350
Fix:
- True Shadow Skill "True Items" was not working corectly
