Lost In The Shadows update for 24 January 2024

Version 1.0.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13259700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:
  • Buy max button in hp multiplayer upgrade
  • Buy max button in shadow skills
  • Shadow skill "More Wood and Stone"
Changes:
  • Max shadow level now is 1350
Fix:
  • True Shadow Skill "True Items" was not working corectly

