Patch 6.1.4

Patch Notes for Update 6.1.4
- Fixed angelic chest augment incorrectly rolling existing augments
- Fixed wrong player rank shown ingame
- Fixed Valhalla Access Denied quest being available on higher difficulties
- Fixed Odin voice acting not respecting voice acting volume
- Improved Chaos Tower networking
- Fixed an issue with King Rakhul having way too low HP
- Fixed Vitality tooltip
- Fixed "Obtain Satanic Item" pop-up on first satanic of session
- Fixed Toxic Remains augment working wonky and corrected the tooltip
- Fixed Rich nodes dropping items they shouldn't drop, like the framings
- Moved Rat Den 2 challenge chest upwards
- Fixed some issues with Heroic Rune dropsound
- Fixed flying scimitar sound (with augment destroys ears)
- Fixed Attack Rating per level not working from items
- Fixed Defunct Surgeon being able to kill the player (blaming Nimo :D)
- Fixed an inventory crash
- Fixed Player Health bar rank being incorrect
- Fixed a bug in Valhalla quests
Valhalla questline is part of Main questline, and only doable on Normal now. If you are/were stuck, do the following:
- Delete all Valhalla quests
- Go to Normal and try to proceed from the point you got stuck on, the most usual spot being "Access Denied" quest. For this, go to Zone 2 "Flooded Plains", find the portal to "Gates of Valhalla" and enter the room and walk the chains. You should receive the quest correctly when leaving the room by falling to Zone 3.
Changed files in this update