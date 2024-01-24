Update 1.0.2.0 changelog

Hello racers, the new update 1.0.2.0 is live on Steam.

Here is the list of changes:

Features:

Redesigned how invitation acceptance widget looks like.

Redesigned how the split screen menu looks like.

Split screen now supports play using only one gamepad and keyboard. We also retained functionality to use two gamepads without a keyboard. It is up to the first player to decide which one to use. It can be changed using "W" button on the keyboard, or the front left button on the gamepad.

The Garage menu will now show car performance information.

Some advanced cars now have a faster rate of fire for their machine guns.

Bugs:

Fixed bugs where avatar would show infinite loading in case internet connection is not available or client offline.

Fixed issue where creating a private server on Steam would not allow users to invite their friends.

Exiting out of the split screen will no longer bring you back to the main menu, but to the Game mode picker menu.

Fixed issue where options menus would stay on the screen when automatic hide should happen (game is started... etc.).

Fixed bug where car engine sound would not work in split screen play.

Fixed bug where player would not hear AI player's engine.

Thanks again for your feedback. Please keep it coming. We will do our best to make our game as better as possible.