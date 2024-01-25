 Skip to content

Get Stuffed! update for 25 January 2024

January Maintenance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13259594

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!
I have a small update for you.

  • Removed contagious until it can be reworked.
  • Scrap piles now have a small delay before grouping into a larger pile.
  • Adjusted order for immune damage calculation to the end of the damage formula. This will make sure it applies after vulnerabilities.
  • Immutable damage will still go through immunity.
  • Irradiated Blood now does 75% of your current health on removal. Before it did a flat 75 damage, instantly killing the weaker roles and anyone who doesn't put their cart up.

