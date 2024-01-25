January Maintenance Patch

Hey Everyone!
I have a small update for you.
- Removed contagious until it can be reworked.
- Scrap piles now have a small delay before grouping into a larger pile.
- Adjusted order for immune damage calculation to the end of the damage formula. This will make sure it applies after vulnerabilities.
- Immutable damage will still go through immunity.
- Irradiated Blood now does 75% of your current health on removal. Before it did a flat 75 damage, instantly killing the weaker roles and anyone who doesn't put their cart up.
