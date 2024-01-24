 Skip to content

Super Laura Up update for 24 January 2024

Minor fixes

Build 13259548

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not much has been done in this update.

  • Changed the connection menu order and added a message to warn people in game that playing online deactivates leaderboards.
  • Minor fixes to collision
  • Adjustments to the camera button

I'll stop for awhile updating this game as I already think everything is finished. There are some plans of adding some more features ingame such as hats and customization. But that will probably take sometime to get back to as I'm going back to other projects.

Thank you very much for playing the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2684011 Depot 2684011
