Version 0.1.4 Patch 7

Randomized pitch sounds for nest mutants to reduce repetitive sounds

Reduced the delay for when the mutant spawns at West Wood Laboratory

Updated mutation selection UI (tablet)

Disabled Grove Laboratory map - we encountered some AI pathing issues during playtesting - we will be redesigning this map.

Added random lab sounds for Old Town Laboratory

Reduced how much the Lighthound mutation events happen

Revised objective items positioning

Added low-volume footstep sounds when AI is not hunting

Updated map preview screenshots for Shadow Brooks and West Wood Laboratory