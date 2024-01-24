 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Labs update for 24 January 2024

Version 0.1.4 Patch 7

Share · View all patches · Build 13259525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Randomized pitch sounds for nest mutants to reduce repetitive sounds
Reduced the delay for when the mutant spawns at West Wood Laboratory
Updated mutation selection UI (tablet)
Disabled Grove Laboratory map - we encountered some AI pathing issues during playtesting - we will be redesigning this map.
Added random lab sounds for Old Town Laboratory
Reduced how much the Lighthound mutation events happen
Revised objective items positioning
Added low-volume footstep sounds when AI is not hunting
Updated map preview screenshots for Shadow Brooks and West Wood Laboratory

Changed files in this update

Depot 2432001 Depot 2432001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link