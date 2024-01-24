Randomized pitch sounds for nest mutants to reduce repetitive sounds
Reduced the delay for when the mutant spawns at West Wood Laboratory
Updated mutation selection UI (tablet)
Disabled Grove Laboratory map - we encountered some AI pathing issues during playtesting - we will be redesigning this map.
Added random lab sounds for Old Town Laboratory
Reduced how much the Lighthound mutation events happen
Revised objective items positioning
Added low-volume footstep sounds when AI is not hunting
Updated map preview screenshots for Shadow Brooks and West Wood Laboratory
Inside the Labs update for 24 January 2024
Version 0.1.4 Patch 7
