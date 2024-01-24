 Skip to content

Wisdom Watcher update for 24 January 2024

Patch 1.0.17

Welcome to our latest weekly patch! We're excited to bring you some new updates:

  • New Mob Alert! The Tummà has evolved and now comes with a bang – literally! Be cautious around any Tummà carrying an explosive barrel.
  • Pistol Adjustment: We've fine-tuned the fire rate of the pistol to enhance your gameplay experience.
  • Bug Fixes & Enhancements: As always, we've addressed various bugs to improve game performance.

Don't forget to join our Discord server to share your feedback and help us continue to improve the game!

