Update 4.01

So, a new update numbered 4.01 is being released today.
The list of changes, fixes and additions is below:
- Fixed a bug where when selecting "Random" weather - it would often snow.
- Added some new characters to the train station
- Removed some trees that were causing the game to slow down while traveling by train
- Fixed a bug where a player could fall out of the train when moving to another car.
- Fixed a bug where some doors in cars would not open.
- Added new objects on the train track.
We also announce the development of a new train game Trans-Siberian Express.
