Update 4.01

So, a new update numbered 4.01 is being released today.

The list of changes, fixes and additions is below:

Fixed a bug where when selecting "Random" weather - it would often snow.

Added some new characters to the train station

Removed some trees that were causing the game to slow down while traveling by train

Fixed a bug where a player could fall out of the train when moving to another car.

Fixed a bug where some doors in cars would not open.

Added new objects on the train track.

We also announce the development of a new train game Trans-Siberian Express.