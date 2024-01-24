 Skip to content

Train Travel Simulator update for 24 January 2024

Update 4.01

Train Travel Simulator update for 24 January 2024

Update 4.01

Build 13259388

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, a new update numbered 4.01 is being released today.

The list of changes, fixes and additions is below:

  • Fixed a bug where when selecting "Random" weather - it would often snow.
  • Added some new characters to the train station
  • Removed some trees that were causing the game to slow down while traveling by train
  • Fixed a bug where a player could fall out of the train when moving to another car.
  • Fixed a bug where some doors in cars would not open.
  • Added new objects on the train track.

.

We also announce the development of a new train game Trans-Siberian Express.

