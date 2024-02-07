Legendary Quarterbacks DLC

Check out all the new FREE content now in Wild Card!

Introducing….

**

**

**

**

**

**

**

**

**

**

**

**

RESOLVED ISSUES:

Added the option to skip cinematics in settings.

Resolved an issue where sound effects would loop while navigating the wildcards section.

Resolved an issue where the scale wouldn’t impact the force during an onside kick.

Resolved an issue where a touchback would not occur after a fumble when the ball carrier was tackled in the opponent's endzone.

Resolved some audience appearance issues.

Resolved an issue where the rarity icon displayed cropped.

Resolved an issue with lags during celebrations and touchdowns.

Resolved an issue with players not behaving as they should in some positions.