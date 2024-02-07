 Skip to content

Wild Card Football update for 7 February 2024

Legendary Quarterbacks DLC

Wild Card Football update for 7 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wild Card Football - DLC 1

NEW FREE CONTENT

Check out all the new FREE content now in Wild Card!
Introducing….

20 New Players
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Darrell Henderson Jr.
  • Alexander Mattison
  • Jameis Winston
  • Zach Wilson
  • Charles Leno Jr.
  • BJ Ojulari
  • Troy Andersen
  • Kyler Gordon
  • Brandon Aubrey
  • Darrell Baker Jr.
  • Cameron Dicker
  • Robert Quinn
  • Tre Tomlinson
  • Jerry Tillery
  • Ethan Evans
  • Robert Hainsey
  • Chad Ryland
  • Blake Grupe
  • Jake Moody

**

3 NEW outfits

**

  • Vulpes
  • Invictus
  • Wisecracker
3 NEW logos
  • Bigbull
  • First
  • Elegant

**

1 NEW arena

**

  • Arizona

**

3 NEW Celebrations

**

  • Say Cheese!
  • Man of the Hour
  • Rock Paper Scissors

**

12 NEW Vanities

**

  • Graffitied Shoes
  • Sentinel Pants
  • Cyclone Jersey
  • Scouting Jersey
  • Scouting Pants
  • Scouting Shoes
  • Scouting Gloves
  • Furious Feline Jersey
  • Furious Feline Pants
  • Furious Feline Shoes
  • Furious Feline Gloves
  • Furious Feline Helmet

Introducing our first DLC pack with 4 legendary Quarterbacks!

**

4 players

**

  • Warren Moon
  • Steve Young
  • Kurt Warner
  • Randall Cunningham

**

4 Outfits

**

  • Moonwalker
  • Lumber Jacker
  • Auric Lineage
  • The Ace Wizard

RESOLVED ISSUES:

  • Added the option to skip cinematics in settings.

  • Resolved an issue where sound effects would loop while navigating the wildcards section.

  • Resolved an issue where the scale wouldn’t impact the force during an onside kick.

  • Resolved an issue where a touchback would not occur after a fumble when the ball carrier was tackled in the opponent's endzone.

  • Resolved some audience appearance issues.

  • Resolved an issue where the rarity icon displayed cropped.

  • Resolved an issue with lags during celebrations and touchdowns.

  • Resolved an issue with players not behaving as they should in some positions.

  • Optimization improvements.

