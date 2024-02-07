Legendary Quarterbacks DLC

Wild Card Football - DLC 1
NEW FREE CONTENT
Check out all the new FREE content now in Wild Card!
Introducing….
20 New Players
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Darrell Henderson Jr.
- Alexander Mattison
- Jameis Winston
- Zach Wilson
- Charles Leno Jr.
- BJ Ojulari
- Troy Andersen
- Kyler Gordon
- Brandon Aubrey
- Darrell Baker Jr.
- Cameron Dicker
- Robert Quinn
- Tre Tomlinson
- Jerry Tillery
- Ethan Evans
- Robert Hainsey
- Chad Ryland
- Blake Grupe
- Jake Moody
3 NEW outfits
- Vulpes
- Invictus
- Wisecracker
3 NEW logos
- Bigbull
- First
- Elegant
1 NEW arena
- Arizona
3 NEW Celebrations
- Say Cheese!
- Man of the Hour
- Rock Paper Scissors
12 NEW Vanities
- Graffitied Shoes
- Sentinel Pants
- Cyclone Jersey
- Scouting Jersey
- Scouting Pants
- Scouting Shoes
- Scouting Gloves
- Furious Feline Jersey
- Furious Feline Pants
- Furious Feline Shoes
- Furious Feline Gloves
- Furious Feline Helmet
PAID CONTENT
Introducing our first DLC pack with 4 legendary Quarterbacks!
4 players
- Warren Moon
- Steve Young
- Kurt Warner
- Randall Cunningham
4 Outfits
- Moonwalker
- Lumber Jacker
- Auric Lineage
- The Ace Wizard
RESOLVED ISSUES:
-
Added the option to skip cinematics in settings.
-
Resolved an issue where sound effects would loop while navigating the wildcards section.
-
Resolved an issue where the scale wouldn’t impact the force during an onside kick.
-
Resolved an issue where a touchback would not occur after a fumble when the ball carrier was tackled in the opponent's endzone.
-
Resolved some audience appearance issues.
-
Resolved an issue where the rarity icon displayed cropped.
-
Resolved an issue with lags during celebrations and touchdowns.
-
Resolved an issue with players not behaving as they should in some positions.
-
Optimization improvements.
