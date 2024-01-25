Patch 1.2.6

Adding new features in game (tsunami event) and some bugfix (language translations).
Changelog:
- Added the tsunami disaster event;
- Fixed game hud label "population" (all languages);
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adding new features in game (tsunami event) and some bugfix (language translations).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update