Square City Builder update for 25 January 2024

Patch 1.2.6

Patch 1.2.6 · Last edited 25 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Adding new features in game (tsunami event) and some bugfix (language translations).

Changelog:
  • Added the tsunami disaster event;
  • Fixed game hud label "population" (all languages);

