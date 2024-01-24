 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy update for 24 January 2024

0.7.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13259316

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Due to the poor performance of ally units, I have now made commanding ally a permanent ability.
Press "C" key to command allies to move.
Press "V" key to command allies to follow.
-Based on player feedback, the drifting capabilities of various vehicles have been enhanced.
-Added an operation tip: Hold the middle mouse button to rotate camera.
-Add "165" option to FPS Limit.
-Fixed a bug where the engine sound would occasionally disappear.

