-Due to the poor performance of ally units, I have now made commanding ally a permanent ability.
Press "C" key to command allies to move.
Press "V" key to command allies to follow.
-Based on player feedback, the drifting capabilities of various vehicles have been enhanced.
-Added an operation tip: Hold the middle mouse button to rotate camera.
-Add "165" option to FPS Limit.
-Fixed a bug where the engine sound would occasionally disappear.
Multi Turret Academy update for 24 January 2024
0.7.5
