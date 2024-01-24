-Due to the poor performance of ally units, I have now made commanding ally a permanent ability.

Press "C" key to command allies to move.

Press "V" key to command allies to follow.

-Based on player feedback, the drifting capabilities of various vehicles have been enhanced.

-Added an operation tip: Hold the middle mouse button to rotate camera.

-Add "165" option to FPS Limit.

-Fixed a bug where the engine sound would occasionally disappear.

