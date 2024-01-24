Update 24.01.2024.

A new update for your favorite game is finally out!
Here's what's been added:
- Added new items in the town where the player appears when starting the game
- Added new clouds
- Fixed errors in text and hints.
- Added new coloring for the appearance of passenger cars.
- Added several new characters to the train carriage
- Fixed a bug where a player could fall through the floor of the train car and end up on the street.
If you liked the game, we are glad to inform you that development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express has started.
Changed files in this update