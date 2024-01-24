 Skip to content

Chinese Train Trip update for 24 January 2024

Update 24.01.2024.

Share · View all patches · Build 13259288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update for your favorite game is finally out!

Here's what's been added:

  • Added new items in the town where the player appears when starting the game
  • Added new clouds
  • Fixed errors in text and hints.
  • Added new coloring for the appearance of passenger cars.
  • Added several new characters to the train carriage
  • Fixed a bug where a player could fall through the floor of the train car and end up on the street.

If you liked the game, we are glad to inform you that development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express has started.

