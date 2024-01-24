Update 24.01.2024.

Share · View all patches · Build 13259288 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 12:19:27 UTC by Wendy

A new update for your favorite game is finally out!

Here's what's been added:

Added new items in the town where the player appears when starting the game

Added new clouds

Fixed errors in text and hints.

Added new coloring for the appearance of passenger cars.

Added several new characters to the train carriage

Fixed a bug where a player could fall through the floor of the train car and end up on the street.

If you liked the game, we are glad to inform you that development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express has started.