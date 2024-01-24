 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer Horus Heresy: Legions update for 24 January 2024

Defend Prospero from the Wolves in a single-player campaign

Share · View all patches · Build 13259270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


“Swim into the Great Ocean, brothers."
– Phosis T'Kar

The Thousand Sons single-player campaign is back in the spotlight! Check out the Campaign Library to play the Burning of Prospero campaign for free during the following three weeks and beat it to earn the exclusive card back.

Upon learning of Horus’ betrayal, Magnus the Red tried to warn his Father by projecting his astral form to Terra. The Emperor, enraged that Magnus had violated the Edict of Nikaea, dispatched a Censure Host to Prospero to apprehend him. Magnus has decided to accept his punishment and atone for his mistakes, but his sons are not to let that happen.

Check out the campaign trailer!

Learn all about the campaign in its original announcement post.

Changed files in this update

The Horus Heresy: Legions Content Depot 1031141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link