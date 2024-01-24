Defend Prospero from the Wolves in a single-player campaign



“Swim into the Great Ocean, brothers."

– Phosis T'Kar

The Thousand Sons single-player campaign is back in the spotlight! Check out the Campaign Library to play the Burning of Prospero campaign for free during the following three weeks and beat it to earn the exclusive card back.

Upon learning of Horus’ betrayal, Magnus the Red tried to warn his Father by projecting his astral form to Terra. The Emperor, enraged that Magnus had violated the Edict of Nikaea, dispatched a Censure Host to Prospero to apprehend him. Magnus has decided to accept his punishment and atone for his mistakes, but his sons are not to let that happen.

Check out the campaign trailer!



Learn all about the campaign in its original announcement post.