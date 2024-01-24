The first update of the game

Greetings to all railroad enthusiasts.
So, the first update to the game has been released, here is what has been added/changed:
- Added new sounds at the train station
- Fixed all lighting (now the game should get an extra 5-10 FPS)
- Fixed a bug where the player could "fly" around the apartment
- Added several new objects on the train track, as well as in the character's apartment
- Performed general optimization of the game (LOD's, amount of vegetation, etc.).
We are also pleased to announce the development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express.
Changed files in this update