Russian Train Trip 3 update for 24 January 2024

The first update of the game

Share · View all patches · Build 13259204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all railroad enthusiasts.

So, the first update to the game has been released, here is what has been added/changed:

  • Added new sounds at the train station
  • Fixed all lighting (now the game should get an extra 5-10 FPS)
  • Fixed a bug where the player could "fly" around the apartment
  • Added several new objects on the train track, as well as in the character's apartment
  • Performed general optimization of the game (LOD's, amount of vegetation, etc.).

We are also pleased to announce the development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express.

