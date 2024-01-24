The first update of the game

Share · View all patches · Build 13259204 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 12:09:41 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all railroad enthusiasts.

So, the first update to the game has been released, here is what has been added/changed:

Added new sounds at the train station

Fixed all lighting (now the game should get an extra 5-10 FPS)

Fixed a bug where the player could "fly" around the apartment

Added several new objects on the train track, as well as in the character's apartment

Performed general optimization of the game (LOD's, amount of vegetation, etc.).

We are also pleased to announce the development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express.