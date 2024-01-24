Improvement Update #2: Revisit Camera Sensitivity & Minor Bug Fix

Hello, Aquascapers! 🐟🌿

It's been several days since we launched the Early Access for Aquascapers, and we truly appreciate the enthusiasm from all of you as players, supporting us by providing valuable feedback to the game. We have carefully noted down many of your feedback and identified various issues that you encountered along the way.

In this update, we addressed the following:

1. Revisiting Camera Sensitivity:

After our last update regarding Camera Sensitivity adjustment, some players still reported experiencing dizziness or discomfort. To address this, we attempted to change the default value of camera sensitivity and provide the camera sensitivity settings as well. Before this update, we set the initial value of 0.75; now, it is 0.5. However, it seems we need your input to determine the optimal value or if there are other factors contributing to the discomfort. Please share your thoughts on this matter in the discussion forum here.

2. Fixing Altingia Forest Achievement:

We resolved the achievement issue related to Altingia Forest. All players should now be able to obtain this achievement as they progress through the tutorial or skip it. For those with more progress, simply update the version and continue or load the game to acquire the achievement.

3. Updating Several In-Game Text:

We identified some typos and text that needed clearer directions to provide better information to players. As a result, we updated several texts to ensure our information is clearer, and descriptions are improved.

That is the improvement update #2; please ensure that you have received the new updates by restarting your Steam client or using the verify integration option in the game's properties. The new version is marked as v2024.04.3 [643520d], which you can find in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, feel free to share them in the discussion. We are committed to providing the best support possible. :)

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience.

Happy Aquascaping! 🐟🌿

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=update_improvement_2