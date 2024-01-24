Update - v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13259023 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 12:26:11 UTC by Wendy

-Added the melee skill vendor back to minorith after a long earned vacation in laketown.

-Fixed demon figurines not being able to be picked up.

-Fixed some crafting requirements for food recipes.

-Updated Magic towers description showing what they need to function.

-Updated Living essence description showing what it is used for.

-Tweaked Lightning elementals to no be soo OP for the lightning dungeon.

-Tweaked the way foliage is handled for less latency on servers.

