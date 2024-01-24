Update - v1.0.5

-Added the melee skill vendor back to minorith after a long earned vacation in laketown.
-Fixed demon figurines not being able to be picked up.
-Fixed some crafting requirements for food recipes.
-Updated Magic towers description showing what they need to function.
-Updated Living essence description showing what it is used for.
-Tweaked Lightning elementals to no be soo OP for the lightning dungeon.
-Tweaked the way foliage is handled for less latency on servers.
Don't forget to post bugs in Discord or Steam Forums!
