Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 24 January 2024

Update - v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13259023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the melee skill vendor back to minorith after a long earned vacation in laketown.

-Fixed demon figurines not being able to be picked up.
-Fixed some crafting requirements for food recipes.

-Updated Magic towers description showing what they need to function.
-Updated Living essence description showing what it is used for.

-Tweaked Lightning elementals to no be soo OP for the lightning dungeon.
-Tweaked the way foliage is handled for less latency on servers.

