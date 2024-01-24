 Skip to content

Infinite Forest Idle Playtest update for 24 January 2024

QoL changes and bugfixes

Build 13259021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crafting items no longer blocks the entire game
  • Character and Inventory are visible again while adventuring
  • Items should load properly before combat starts
  • Items should now have correct stats and costs (exiting items remain unchanged)
  • Increased prices for all items

