- Crafting items no longer blocks the entire game
- Character and Inventory are visible again while adventuring
- Items should load properly before combat starts
- Items should now have correct stats and costs (exiting items remain unchanged)
- Increased prices for all items
Infinite Forest Idle Playtest update for 24 January 2024
QoL changes and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
