v1.4.3 Bugfix Patch

Here's a few essential bugfixes that'll fix some broken parts of the game!

As usual... let us know if there are any bugs (You can contact us via the Steam community, YouTube, or via e-mail)

Bugfixes:

Missile Launcher should now be selectable in-game and placeable.

Mrithus should no longer be targetable when void obelisks are alive. (Towers would lock on Mrithus instead of destroying the Void Obelisk, making the game unfairly harder)

Balance Changes:

Cube Beamer

Range increased from 30/33/36/40 to 30/35/40/45

(Developer's notes: Cube Beamer could use some extra range, considering it's got no way to hold enemies in place and is single target.)

Symmetria Sword

Fire rate increased from 0.9 to 0.94

(Developer's notes: Symmetria Sword would be in a much better spot now that it can affect more enemies with its debuff.)

Empyrean

Cooldown increased from 16 to 17 seconds

(Developer's notes: Here's a small nerf to the Empyrean as it was being spammed a bit too much in harder levels)

As usual, thanks for playing Cubelander! We'll be cooking up v1.5 in the meantime.

- Anthony

Lead Developer of Cubelander