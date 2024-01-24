patch notes 1.24

1.24 maintenance update estimated to take 1 hour

BUG

There is a bug that the 150% damage bonus of walking dagger mastery 1 does not take effect.

BUG that gold coins cannot be used to open grids in the warehouse

BUG that the rewards for accompanying beasts to explore become lower after upgrading

Display BUG in Warhammer Specialization 2 and Specialization 1

The bug of reducing blood medicine when entering and exiting the map

Experience optimization

The pet assistance function has been moved to member PLUS and does not need to be enabled through a battle pass.

·See the compensation plan at the end of the article for those who have enabled battlepass

The black soul consumption of player teleportation has been reduced by 50% overall.

Monsters with black soul and white soul drop, the overall increase is 20%

Increased drop rate of blue/purple Divine Blessing Coupons

The drop rate of appraisal stone and recast stone

Increased probability of blue/purple dropping prayers

The probability of blue/purple falling out of the hole increases

The overall exploration time of accompanying beasts is shortened (adjusted to 8 and 4)

The cost of talent reset has been changed to weekly reset (previously it was season)

Glory-daily task adjustments

·Conduct 10 equipment reforges

·Killing monsters will drop purple quality equipment

·Use buff potions

The above tasks will not appear in the early stage

Combat optimization

Hunter Talent-Falcon Bracer Enhancement-The prerequisite is changed to level 7

Hunter talent-bow attack speed-prerequisite adjusted to level 8

Cursed Bow Specialization 2’s tracking bullets are adjusted to the forward area, and the damage of the tracking bullets is increased by 10 points.

War Order Compensation Plan

Players who have activated the battle order before today’s update will receive a uniform compensation of 100 gold coins via email.

The reward for level 40 of the battle order is adjusted to the headgear - octopus, and the reward for level 50 is adjusted to the back ornament - succubus

Send screenshots of battle orders that are greater than level 50 to customer service Ding Ding, and compensation will be arranged

maintenance compensation

Black soul1000, white soul1000, fruit of your choice*4