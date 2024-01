Share · View all patches · Build 13258728 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 11:19:22 UTC by Wendy

Glad to welcome everyone! The game has received an update, list of changes/additions below:

Added new vegetation on the train tracks

Improved textures of all stations

Fixed a bug where a character could sit on a chair and then get up and end up on the street.

Fixed bugs in translations (English and Chinese)

Optimized train layout

We also offer you to read about the new game under development Trans-Siberian Express.

Have a good trip!