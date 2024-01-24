Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.29.2024

Note: This update breaks save file compatibility.
Changelog:
-Each ore mining facility built now increases the cargo barge cap by 3 rather than 2.
-Added hi-vis yellow to mechbots' paint jobs. Safety first! Also, easier to see above gray things.
-"You have been eliminated" message now shows correctly for the human player instead of a different player.
-Box selection is no longer cancelled when LMB is released above the minimap.
-Capital ships no longer move to their destination location when targeting an enemy, but stop once in range instead.
-Right-click targeting now works properly for missile ships, even when the target is initially out of range.
-AI assault fleets now defend their base more effectively and aggressively.
-Added support for the demo version of the game.
-Intro video now goes directly to main menu upon ending.
-Added an options menu to the main menu and moved sound and music volume options there.
-Moved tutorial objectives text to fit properly with the rest of the GUI.
Changed files in this update