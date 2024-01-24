January 25 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 13258640 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 11:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warlords!

We will update the game during our maintenance on January 25th, which will last for 3 hours and run between 12:30-15:30 (UTC+8). After the maintenance we will give all players 8,000 Bronze Coins, 300 Honor, and 15 Unit Medals as compensation for any inconvenience caused. Be sure to arrange your time accordingly.

The update will contain the following:

I. EVENT NOTICES

1. Attire Treasure Rotation

Event Info:

The [Ink Glory] and [Tiger General] Attire Treasures become available, and the legendary hero attire [Majestic Tiger] and glaive skin [Yin Yang Ink] return for a limited time!

Time:

Jan 25th (after maintenance) through Feb 8 (until maintenance).





II. ADJUSTMENTS

1. System Adjustment

The Attire Treasure function is now available at Level 21.

The notice of disbanding a unit has been optimized.

Shared Units Rules have been optimized (mercenaries cannot be shared as a unit.).

2. Map Changes

The positions of Siege Engines & Artillery on the walls of the Siege Battles map, Areaktol, have been adjusted to reduce the chance of cannonballs hitting the edges of the wall.

3. Equipment Attributes Repair

Fixed the issue of abnormal base piercing, slashing, and blunt damage for Reforged Blue Moon and Reforged Woebringer.

Fixed the issue with the additional attributes of reforged Blue Moon and Reforged Woebringer that were not supposed to change during the maintenance on January 18th, 2024.

4、[Excalibur] World Neutral NPC Faction Rally On!

The ascent of kings brings forth a storm! Heroes of all kinds are gearing up to join the fray.

The [Campaigns] are about to enter the [Ode to Chaos] stage, starting from 12:00 (UTC+8) on January 29th. Neutral NPC factions will gather during the Territory War on the Excalibur server. Rallying points will be at [Border Post], [No-Man's Town], and [King's Valley].

The assembled units of the Neutral NPC faction will randomly attack a fief. As they move across the world, you can pursue these units and engage in a 15v15 pursuit battle against the NPC. Winning the battle will halt the unit's advance. If the unit successfully arrives at its target fief, it enters the camping status. After a successful camp, this NPC force becomes the commanding unit of the next front under this fief, and it automatically starts attacking the fief.

III. Other Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed the issue where the unit’s models would float in mid-air after death. Fixed the random issue where the [Fusion II] quest couldn't be completed. Fixed the issue where the item preview function could not work as intended in the Champion Trove reward preview menu. Fixed the issues with the abnormal display of Galahad Spearmen's charge bar.

5. Fixed the issues where the doctrine Orochi Samurai equipped was wrong in the Champion Trove.