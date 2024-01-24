Mind The Gap! - Level 3 Show Off

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to another Galacticare Wednesday!

This week we have another campaign level to show bits and pieces of, this time it's level 3 which, as you may have already guessed, is set in a train station.

Because why wouldn't you build a train station in the middle of a hospital

Soon after you've opened for business, special trains will come in offloading a bunch of event patients for you to treat. As someone who likes to get things done quickly, I make sure to click the prioritise button on each of those patients to send them home asap.

As the hospital starts receiving patients via the train system, they will flow through to one side of the hospital - this can make it quite congested depending on how you spread out your treatment rooms and facilities. However if you've decided to build a single diagnosis room on one side and the treatment rooms on the other you might find that patients end up having to travel over the middle bridge to get seen, which adds to their time spent waiting for treatment.

This is where teleporter pads really start to come in handy.

This level conveniently also happens to introduce Hypersleep Crust, the condition for this week's journals which you can read through here

And finally, here's what my train station/hospital ended up looking like!

We're super excited to let you run free in Galacticare and hopefully see some of your own hospital/train station creations.

Let us know what you think of Level 3 so far in our Discord!

Don’t forget we publish a new deep-dive blog post once a month, and more weekly explorations (including daily Condition Research Journals) across our TikTok, Twitter, and Discord.

See you next week for another instalment of Galacticare Wednesday!