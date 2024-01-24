 Skip to content

Mercury update for 24 January 2024

WE ARE SO BACK

24 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mercury - The polished update:

Finally after 8 months, with help from an amazing community. We are pleased to announce that Mercury has been fixed and is in a playable state.

FIXES:

  • Weapons will now pick up
  • Player is available to switch between weapons
  • All audio and videos will now trigger and play when they are supposed to
  • Game no longer hard crashes when you or an enemy shoots for the first time in missions

ADDED:

  • Color grading and light mapping now added to create a more cinematic experience for the player

