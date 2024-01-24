WE ARE SO BACK

Mercury - The polished update:
Finally after 8 months, with help from an amazing community. We are pleased to announce that Mercury has been fixed and is in a playable state.
FIXES:
- Weapons will now pick up
- Player is available to switch between weapons
- All audio and videos will now trigger and play when they are supposed to
- Game no longer hard crashes when you or an enemy shoots for the first time in missions
ADDED:
- Color grading and light mapping now added to create a more cinematic experience for the player
Changed files in this update