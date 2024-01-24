Weekly Maintenance Announcement | PATCH 1.0.3.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement from the Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The team will have scheduled weekly server maintenance on Thursday, January 25th, 2024, starting from 10:00 AM (GMT+7) onwards. The team will inform you once the server is ready to reopen after the update is complete. This is to ensure the security of player IDs. We kindly ask all players to exit the game during that period.

For players who has the 'Vow' status, on Thursday, January 25th, 2024, the system will automatically grant an additional 300 'Vow' points. Players must log in to claim the Greedy pot within 23:59 (GMT+7).

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.