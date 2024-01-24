 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Home Sweet Home : Online update for 24 January 2024

Weekly Maintenance Announcement | PATCH 1.0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13258630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement from the Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The team will have scheduled weekly server maintenance on Thursday, January 25th, 2024, starting from 10:00 AM (GMT+7) onwards. The team will inform you once the server is ready to reopen after the update is complete. This is to ensure the security of player IDs. We kindly ask all players to exit the game during that period.

For players who has the 'Vow' status, on Thursday, January 25th, 2024, the system will automatically grant an additional 300 'Vow' points. Players must log in to claim the Greedy pot within 23:59 (GMT+7).

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

Changed depots in test2 branch

View more data in app history for build 13258630
Depot 2334221 Depot 2334221
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link